Shastri is World's Highest Earning Cricket Coach; Earns More Salary Than Kohli

Shastri’s remuneration is higher than Lehman ($0.55 million) and Bayliss ($0.52 million) by a huge margin. In fact, the current Indian coach earns less only than what the top players from Australia, England and India take home in a year.
According to the report, South Asian teams pay the coaches more than their top players. Like, the Bangladesh Cricket Board pay Chandika Hathurasingha five times the basic salary of their top player. Similarly, Mickey Arthur is paid three times more than the top category Pakistan player.
However, what comes as a big surprise is the fact that Kohli's salary from the BCCI is lesser than Shastri.
Kohli earns around 1 million dollar per year in salary, this is exclusive of the money he earns from advertising, which will be a whole lot more.
Kohli's counterparts in Australia and England, namely Steve Smith and Joe Root earn 1.47 million dollars and 1.27 million dollars respectively.
Cricket though still has a lot to do if it is to catch up with other global sports as the likes of football and F1 still rule the roost.
Cristiano Ronaldo, for example earns upto 40 times more than Steven Smith just on annual salary, Lewis Hamilton earns 25 times more and LeBron James 20 times as much.
Ronaldo's salary is 58 million dollars, where as Hamilton nets in 38 million dollars. Lebron James earns 31.2 million dollars.
First Published: October 18, 2017, 7:40 PM IST