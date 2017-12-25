Ravi Shastri Says Team India Does Not Care About Results in T20 Cricket

After huge wins in the first two matches, the hosts produced a clinical performance to beat the visitors by five wickets in the third. Jaydev Unadkat and Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets each while Manish Pandey top-scored with 32 in the chase as Rohit Sharma's troops blanked Lankans 3-0 in the series.
Following the end of the match, coach Shastri in his famous outspoken manner said that with the amount of cricket being played these days, the 'Men in Blue' doesn't care about T20 cricket.
"There's so much of cricket being played. T20 cricket for us, we don't care. You win or lose, it doesn't matter, but give youngsters the opportunity so you come to know who is in the fray for 2019.
Shastri also set his sights on the upcoming tour of South Africa and claimed that this Indian team is capable of getting results in any conditions across the world.
"Looking very much forward to South Africa. Would like to reiterate the home season we've had. Never easy, no matter what conditions you play in. There were few hiccups in the middle. Games like Dharamsala which taught us a lot," Shastri said after the game.
"That's the challenge. In your playing career, if you're not up for challenges, then it's no fun. Should be a good series. This is a side which can compete anywhere in the world," he added.
Praising the players after the win in Mumbai, Shastri quipped that they were confident of chasing down any target on this target. However, he also mentioned the fact that India showed the respect to Sri Lanka which they deserved as an opposition and didn't take anything for granted.
"We always knew that whatever target is set up, we back our batsmen to get it. Happy with the composition we had throughout the series. Guys who got opportunities made it count throughout. Thoroughly a team effort. Each and every guy has put in a lot of effort," he said.
"Lot of the guys you see were playing their first game, second game, but it never seemed that way. They were confident and it was our job as management to back them. They came and did what they were expected to do," he added.
"That's the hallmark of a good team where we respect oppositions, and when you respect oppositions you stay grounded."
First Published: December 25, 2017, 10:13 AM IST