Ravi Shastri Turns DJ in South Africa, Welcomes 2018 in Style

Shastri posted on twitter, Happy New Year all. Have a kick-ass year. God Bless 🎇
Happy New Year all. Have a kick-ass year. God Bless 🎇 pic.twitter.com/vOwPQJKEEF— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 31, 2017
Addressing the first press conference after arriving in South Africa for the three-match Test series, Shastri said adaptability to foreign conditions will be the key to success for the visitors.
"All I can say is the team is up for the challenge. If you asked me four years ago, I would have said no. But this team has gained in experience," said Shastri.
"The beauty of this team is it does not matter which opposition it is. We respect all opposition. We look at the pitch and adapt to those conditions.
"You have got bench strength in your fast bowling department which is the key in taking 20 wickets," he added.
Asked whether India's fast bowling strength will give the curators second thoughts about preparing spicy pitches, Shastri said, "For us every game is a home game. Even this is a home game for us at Newlands. You see the pitch, you adapt. No excuses, no complaints. Two teams have to play on that surface.
"Tomorrow you go to England and it might be seaming all over the place. You come to India it might be turning. If you want to be rated as a side, you adapt to the conditions. It's as simple as that. Leave all the other crap aside and try and compete in the conditions that on offer."
First Published: January 1, 2018, 10:34 AM IST