Ravi Shastri Wants BCCI to Give Break to Players; Demands Considerate Scheduling

Shastri has informed SC appointed COA and BCCI Chief Rahul Johri about the same.
India have been playing non-stop cricket since the Champions Trophy, and the players effectively have no break period since IPL is scheduled during the time India isn't playing any international games.
The team has come back from a long Sri Lanka tour, but start a grueling home winter schedule now, playing three back-to-back home series. Australia will play a one month-long series from September 17 to October 13. And just four days later, New Zealand will arrive for a series starting October 17 and ending on November 7. Then, a week later, Sri Lanka will land for a full series from November 15 to December 24. Then, the team will be off to South Africa on December 28 where they will play three T20s, three ODIs followed by four Tests matches.
“The international calendar is so tight these days and it’s not only the matches that take a toll on players’ body, but the long flights and travelling. Shastri has requested us to look into it, as he believes it would help players to recover faster. England and Australia give enough gaps between series and the BCCI too should have a plan where players can get a decent break and recover better. Otherwise, everyone is happy with the way how BCCI is taking care of its players,” a source in BCCI was quoted as saying by Indian express.
Team manager Kapil Malhotra, in his report submitted to BCCI post Champions Trophy, had suggested to provide enough time and rest day to the Indian squad, especially after long flights.
“If you see the scheduling, the day we got into London in the morning, within a few hours the Captain had to attend the arrival press conference, then (the) captains’ photo shoot, then the entire squad had to attend an anti-doping educational briefing along with an ACU educational briefing,” Malhotra had written in his report.
First Published: September 9, 2017, 9:40 AM IST