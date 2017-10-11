Ravichandran Ashwin Clears 'Yo-Yo' Endurance Test

Ashwin's Twitter post read: "Been a good trip to Bangalore, yo yo test done and dusted. Now #backtothegrind #RanjiTrophy2017 #teamtamilnadu"
The Indian team regularly undergoes a series of fitness tests with 'Yo-Yo' endurance test being the most important of them. It is an advanced version of the 'beep' test that was used by teams of earlier generations. The current Indian team is considered to be the fittest by a fair distance.
Earlier, the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina were left out of the squad after the duo failed to pass this test.
Just for understanding, how the Yo-Yo Test works.
Cones are placed to mark out two lines 20 meters apart. A player starts with his foot behind one of the lines, and begins running when instructed. Player continues running between the two lines, turning when signalled by the recorded beeps.
After each minute or so, the pace gets quicker. If the line is not reached in time, the player must run to the line turn and try to catch up with the pace within two more 'beeps'. The test is stopped if the player fails to catch up with the pace within the two ends.
The entire process is software-based where the results are recorded.
It must be noted that the same test for football and hockey team will produce entirely different results, have higher benchmarks, considering the speed and endurance level involved with the sport.
First Published: October 11, 2017, 6:08 PM IST