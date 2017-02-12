Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Dennis Lillee's Record to Become Fastest to Pick 250 Test Wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin. (Image credit: AP)
New Delhi: India’s spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin has been on a roll this season and on Sunday he created history at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal by becoming the fastest to pick 250 Test wickets.
Even though Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim played a champion’s knock, he will now be remembered as Ashwin’s 250th Test victim. With his feat, Ashwin has surpassed Australian bowling legend Dennis Lillee. Lillee took 250 wickets in 48 Test matches.
While it wasn’t the best of deliveries, it will still be special for the Tamil Nadu off-spinner as it was the all-important 250th wicket of his career. Ashwin bowled the carrom ball down the leg-side and Mushfiqur tried to go for the sweep and got a thin edge, only for wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha to complete a good catch down the leg side.
Going into the one-off Test against Bangladesh, Ashwin was sitting on 248 wickets in 44 games. While he managed just one wicket on Saturday, that of Shakib Al Hasan, Ashwin achieved the milestone just in time on Sunday as he picked the last Bangladesh wicket to fall in the first innings — Mushfiqur.
The 30-year-old became the second quickest bowler to reach 200 Test wickets when he surpassed Pakistan's Waqar Younis and Lillee in September 2016.
CricketNext takes a look at Ashwin’s major scalps:
1st Test wicket: Darren Bravo (West Indies)
50th Test wicket: Nick Compton (England)
100th Test wicket: Darren Sammy (West Indies)
150th Test wicket: Imran Tahir (South Africa)
200th Test wicket: Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
250th Test wicket: Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)
Fastest to 250 Test wickets:
Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 45 Tests
Dennis Lillee (Australia) - 48 Tests
Dale Steyn (South Africa) - 49 Tests
Allan Donald (South Africa) - 50 Tests
Waqar Younis (Pakistan) - 51 Tests
Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 51 Tests
Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) - 53 Tests