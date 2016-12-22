Ravichandran Ashwin: ICC Cricketer of the Year - Explained in Numbers

(Photo credit: AFP)
New Delhi: India’s premier all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year on Thursday as the international body announced its annual awards in Dubai. Ashwin became the third Indian after Rahul Dravid (2004) and Sachin Tendulkar (2010) to win the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.
During the voting period, which ran from 14 September 2015 to 20 September 2016, the 30-year-old from Chennai played eight Tests in which he took 48 wickets and scored 336 runs. He also claimed 27 wickets in 19 T20Is.
Ashwin was also adjudged the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year, making him only the second Indian after Dravid (2004) to win two coveted trophies in the same year.
Interestingly, Ashwin had finished 2015 as the No. 1 ranked Test bowler and reclaimed it twice in 2016.
A look at Ashwin’s Top 10 performances during the period under consideration across all formats:
12/98: India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Nagpur (25 Nov 2015)
It was a rank turner no doubt, but even then, the wickets needed to be picked and the ball needed to be pitched in the right areas. Ashwin was just brilliant as he kept bowling a consistent line and had the Proteas batsmen all at sea. He finished with the Man of the Match award.
56 & 7/87: India vs South Africa, 4th Test, Delhi (3 Dec 2015)
It was an all-round performance from Ashwin. His 56 in the first innings played an important role in helping Kohli’s team reach 334 in the first essay. And then, when the Proteas got into a dead defence mode, it was Ashwin who picked five wickets in the second essay to help India break South Africa’s defense and complete a whitewash.
113 & 7/126: India vs WI, 1st Test, North Sound (21 Jul 2016)
After a brilliant series at home against South Africa, it was Ashwin’s turn to spin a web on foreign shores. But first, he decided to showcase his talent as a batsman after being newly promoted as the No. 6 batsman. It was a match-winning knock as he joined hands with skipper Kohli and wicket-keeper Saha. He returned to pick seven wickets as India won by an innings and 92 runs.
118: India vs WI, 3rd Test, Gros Islet (9 Aug 2016)
With the score reading 126/5, Ashwin and Saha joined hands and put on 213 runs for the sixth wicket. On a pitch that was slightly suiting the faster bowlers, it was a knock of pedigree from Ashwin as he reposed the faith shown in him by the team management. His knock of 118 was definitely instrumental in helping India register their second win of the series.
2/28: India vs Aus, 1st T20I, Adelaide (26 Jan 2016)
Ashwin was also one of the best performers for India in T20Is. And while the wickets in Australia were never known to suit spin bowling as such, Ashwin used his drift and guile to good effect as he first dismissed the swashbuckling Aaron Finch and then picked the dangerous Shane Watson as India romped home by 37 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
31* and 2/13: India vs SL, 1st T20I, Pune (9 Feb 2016)
India had invited Sri Lanka for a T20I series as they looked to prepare for the World T20. Although India lost the match, thanks to a collapse in the batting display, Ashwin hit an unbeaten 31 and then returned to pick two wickets, even though SL reached the target of 102 with two overs to spare.
3/14: India vs SL, 2nd T20I, Ranchi (12 Feb 2016)
After a loss in the opening game of the three-match T20I series, it was important for India to make a strong comeback and they did just that thanks to Ashwin. With India putting on 197 batting first, Ashwin had the liberty of attacking from the word go and he did just that as he finished with 3 for 14 off his four-over spell after opening the bowling with Ashish Nehra.
4/8: India vs SL, 3rd T20I, Vizag (14 Feb 2016)
Two good performances in the first two games had already boosted Ashwin’s confidence and going into the series decider, he was lethal as he almost ran through the Lankan batting with figures of 4 for 8 from his four overs. The Lankans had no answer as he was adjudged both Man of the Match and Series for his consistent display.
2/20: India vs B’desh, World T20I, Bengaluru (23 Mar 2016)
Everyone remembers Hardik Pandya for holding his nerve and bowling a brilliant last over to help Dhoni and Co. win by 1 run. But what most people forget is Ashwin’s contribution. He was the one who dimissed the dangerous looking Shakib-Al-Hasan when the Bangladesh batsmen were looking to cruise home chasing just 147 on a flat deck in Bengaluru. He was duly awarded the Man of the Match award.
2/11: India vs WI, 2nd T20I, Florida (28 Aug 2016)
Untimely rain might have resulted in the abandonment of the match, but it was undoubtedly a good outing for Ashwin as he finished with two wickets at an economy rate of just 3.66 on a ground where every bowler was taken to the cleaners.