Ravichandran Ashwin Praises Run Machine Steven Smith

In the current Ashes series, Smith has scored 491 runs in three Tests, that includes an innings of 239 at Perth, and 141 at Brisbane. Tweeting on the Smith's form, Ashwin wrote,"One day teams will need to talk to Steve Smith prior to a test match and settle down on a number that both parties agree upon. Insane Stuff👏 #Ashes."
In the fourth Test too, Smith came to bat at a crucial juncture, when Australia were 135/2. From there he stabalised the innings and formed a partnership with Shaun Marsh.
First Published: December 26, 2017, 5:18 PM IST