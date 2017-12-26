Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Ravichandran Ashwin Praises Run Machine Steven Smith

Cricketnext | Updated: December 26, 2017, 5:18 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin Praises Run Machine Steven Smith

(AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

New Delhi: On the cricket field, Indians and Aussies might be bitter foes, but there exists a mutual admiration between the players of both the teams. On Tuesday, India's premier off-spinner praised Aussie skipper Steven Smith, who scored an unbeaten 65 runs on the first day of the fourth Ashes Test at MCG. At stumps, Australia were 244/3, and would be hoping to continue their excellent form.

In the current Ashes series, Smith has scored 491 runs in three Tests, that includes an innings of 239 at Perth, and 141 at Brisbane. Tweeting on the Smith's form, Ashwin wrote,"One day teams will need to talk to Steve Smith prior to a test match and settle down on a number that both parties agree upon. Insane Stuff👏 #Ashes."




In the fourth Test too, Smith came to bat at a crucial juncture, when Australia were 135/2. From there he stabalised the innings and formed a partnership with Shaun Marsh.

Off The FieldR AshwinSteven smith
First Published: December 26, 2017, 5:18 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking