Ravichandran Ashwin Snubs MS Dhoni, Fans Troll Offie

MS Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Even after winning two ICC awards - ICC Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year - on Thursday, Ravichandran Ashwin is making news is getting trolled by fans on Twitter.
In his thank you speech, the world number one bowler and all-rounder in Test cricket, after winning the prestigious awards, thanked Team India, management team, his wife and family for his success.
The Tamil Nadu lad went on to thank his Test captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble in a series of tweets.
I would like to take this day as an opportunity to thank @prithinarayanan @basu2013 @anilkumble1074 @imVkohli and my parents.
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 22, 2016
There are so many more ppl I need to thank, @coach_rsridhar and our former bowling coach Bharath Arun.
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 22, 2016
However, Ashwin missed out on acknowledging the limited-overs captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is credited by many for grooming him into the bowler that he is today.
Ashwin's thank you speech in a video released on Indian cricket team's Facebook page:
There are a lot of people to thank for this wonderful achievement I have made. It has been a great couple of years but this year has been even more special. What is very noticeable is the way I have bowled and batted and the way I have gone about doing my business. What is more important, as far as I am concerned, is the number of people who have gone behind my success."
I'd like to dedicate this award to my family. I'd like to thank ICC and most importantly my team-mates. I'd also like to thank the support staff for our success. We've had a great transition ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung up his boots. A young captain has taken over, we fell on the right track, and we now have a new bunch of boys.
It's an absolute pleasure to be awarded with this great honour. It feels great to follow the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in being named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year. To also win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year makes it even better.
Dhoni supporters expected a word of gratitude for the limited-overs captain but after seeing Ashwin missing out MSD's name in his thank you speech and tweets, they vented their anger on Twitter.
@ashwinravi99 What about @msdhoni ?? :(
— Sachin Umesh :) (@magicumesh) December 22, 2016
@ashwinravi99 nor demanding u too acknowledge. But as a MSD fan a bit disappointed on u. Forgetting sme1s work is often really easy.
— Preety~ (@preetyagarwal19) December 22, 2016
