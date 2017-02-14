    Quick Links

    Ravichandran Ashwin Teaches Mehedi Miraz Tricks of the Trade

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Feb 14, 2017 09:54 IST| UPDATED: Feb 14, 2017 09:54 IST
    Photo Credit: Reuters

    New Delhi: Bangladesh youngster Mehedi Hasan Miraz had spoken about wanting to discuss the tricks of off-spin bowling with India’s spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin during their tour of India.

    And his wish was fulfilled on Monday as Ashwin spent time with him after the match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

    BCCI posted a picture of the two spinner discussing tricks of the trade with a caption that read: “Sharing knowledge with youngsters. Spin wizard @ashwinravi99 teaching nuances of spin bowling to @BCBtigers' Mehedi Hasan.”

    Coming into the series, Miraz had made his intentions clear when he said he wanted to learn from Ashwin.

    "Ashwin is a world class cricketer. I'm looking forward to consult him to get some tips after the game," Miraz had said.

    "And I will be able to see up close how he bowls during a match. That experience will be very useful for me.”