Ravichandran Ashwin's Grandfather Passes Away

PTI | Updated: May 28, 2017, 9:20 PM IST
Chennai: India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's grandfather S Narayanasamy died here due to age-related illness, family sources said on Sunday.

The 92-year-old passed away yesterday and his last rites were performed this evening. Narayanasamy, a former Southern Railway employee and a cricket lover, had a big role to play in Ashwin's early years as a player, Awshin's father Ravichandran told PTI.

Narayanasamy is survived Ravichandran and a daughter and three grandchildren.

Ashwin is presently in England with the national team for the Champions Trophy. He is expected to play a key role in India's campaign in the prestigious tournament.

First Published: May 28, 2017, 9:20 PM IST

