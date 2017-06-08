Ravindra Jadeja Becomes a Father, Blessed With a Baby Girl

Photo Credit: IBN7

New Delhi: Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had reasons to celebrate even before the start of the match against Sri Lanka as he became a proud father of a baby girl. Jadeja is currently in England, where Team India is fighting it out to defend its champions trophy crown.

Jadeja got married to Reeva last year in April and before leaving for England, he revealed that he was leaving his pregnant wife behind.

"I had to leave my pregnant wife behind. Family matters a lot to me, but it was also necessary to be part of the team with an important match coming up against Pakistan. Since the family is there to take care of her even they felt that I should play as that’s more important and I decided to do the same,” Jadeja told Star Sports.

Wishes poured on social media after the news broke out and it was teammate Suresh Raina who led the way in wishing him. Raina took to twitter to express his happiness for Jadeja and he wrote: "Congratulations Riva & @imjadeja! Welcome to an amazing world of parenthood. Wishing you a blissful future with your little bundle of joy!"

Congratulations Riva & @imjadeja! Welcome to an amazing world of parenthood. Wishing you a blissful future with your little bundle of joy!🕉🎉 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 8, 2017

Jadeja played a starring role in the first Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan where he picked up two wickets and also affected a run-out. India now need only one victory from the final two group games against Sri Lanka and South Africa to qualify for the semi-finals.

First Published: June 8, 2017, 5:44 PM IST