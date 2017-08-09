Jadeja Credits MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli for His Rise to the Top

Taking to Twitter, Jadeja posted a photo which was a collage and read: “My humble journey 2 be #1 Test AllRounder & bowler was possible due 2 @msdhoni @imVkohli, my fans & family #bcci #icc #teamindia #rajputboy.”
India skipper Virat Kohli has hailed Jadeja after the latter took the number one spot in the latest ICC all-rounders’ rankings in Tests on Tuesday.
Jadeja’s knock of 70 not out and seven wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka saw him edge out Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan to take the top position among all-rounders for the first time.
Jadeja, who is the top-ranked Test bowler, also gained nine places to reach 51st rank among batsmen while India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has attained a career-best 44th position after moving up four places.
Pace bowlers Mohammad Shami (up three places to 20th) and Umesh Yadav (up three places to 22nd) have made notable gains. Meanwhile, India batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have made notable movements after their centuries in the Colombo Test helped India take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series with an innings and 53 runs win over Sri Lanka. Pujara’s knock of 133 in his 50th Test has helped him to a career-high 888 points and third position while Rahane has moved from 11th to fifth position with a score of 132.
Ravindra Jadeja now holds the top spots in the longest format of the game for bowlers and all-rounders.
First Published: August 9, 2017, 10:18 AM IST