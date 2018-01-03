India vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja Down With Viral Ahead of First Test

Earlier, India opener Shikhar Dhawan was declared fit, and was available for selection. Cricketnext had reported, there was no discomfort seen on Dhawan's face, during India team's practice session. An official had said, "Dhawan is fine and there is no discomfort as he hit the nets today. You can see he is moving freely. But a final call on the playing XI isn't something that I can talk about. That is for the coach and captain to decide."
India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
First Published: January 3, 2018, 4:09 PM IST