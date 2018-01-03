India vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja Down With Viral Ahead of First Test

Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: January 3, 2018, 4:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian team has suffered a jolt before the 1st Test against South Africa at Cape Town as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is under the weather and a BCCI medical team has been monitoring him. According to a mail by BCCI, the board's Medical Team is in consultation with the local medical team has decided that Jadeja will be taken to a hospital for treatment, and expects him to fully recover in the next 48 hrs. A decision on his availability for selection for the opening Test will be taken on the morning of the match.

Earlier, India opener Shikhar Dhawan was declared fit, and was available for selection. Cricketnext had reported, there was no discomfort seen on Dhawan's face, during India team's practice session. An official had said, "Dhawan is fine and there is no discomfort as he hit the nets today. You can see he is moving freely. But a final call on the playing XI isn't something that I can talk about. That is for the coach and captain to decide."

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.


First Published: January 3, 2018, 4:09 PM IST

