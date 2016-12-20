Ravindra Jadeja Outshines 'Buddy' Ashwin to Guide India to Victory

Ravindra Jadeja ended the Chennai Test with career best figures of 7/48 in the second innings (AP Photo)
New Delhi: When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Coming off a spectacular series against New Zealand, Ravindra Jadeja was expected to make headlines almost every day as Kohli and Co. took on England in the five-match Test series.
But it needed a flat Chepauk track to finally bring the best out of the left-arm spinner.
In the end, Jadeja finished with 26 wickets. Not just that, Jadeja also ended with his first 10-wicket match-haul in a Test match. While Jadeja kept picking up the wickets, Ashwin went wicket-less in the second innings. But then, Ashwin was the first person Jadeja thanked after the win.
In fact, such was Jadeja’s domination that even though Ashwin has been the highest wicket-taker for India in the series with 28 wickets, Kohli turned to Jadeja when Indian needed two wickets with the mandatory overs starting. And Jadeja didn’t disappoint either.
It was a day when Jadeja was all over the Chepauk Stadium. Be it with the ball or in the field, Jadeja was just brilliant. His running catch to dismiss Johnny Bairstow was reminiscent of Kapil Dev running back to dismiss Viv Richards and steer India to the World Cup win in 1983.