Champions Trophy 2017: Ravindra Jadeja Prepares Virat Kohli & Boys for Mohammad Amir Challenge

New Delhi: Even as India gear up to take on arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday, the Indian media is busy talking about the ongoing rift between India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. While there have been talks about the team losing its focus thanks to the on-going controversy, Kohli and Kumble once again showed on Friday that performing on the field is their sole priority.

With left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir leading the Pakistan pace battery in the company of left-arm pacers Junaid Khan and Wahab Riaz, Kohli got Ravindra Jadeja to bowl fast at the indoor nets on Friday so that the Indian batsmen can get a taste of the ball being delivered fast from left-arm over the wicket.

Left-arm pacers have always troubled batsmen with the angle they create coming over the wicket and the Indians got a taste of that when they took on Pakistan in the Asia Cup game in Bangladesh in the lead-up to the 2016 World T20.

Defending just 83, Amir wreaked havoc as he sent back Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane for a duck before sending back Suresh Raina for 1. The Indians were tottering at 8/3 before Kohli hit a magical 49 to help India beat the arch-rivals by 5 wickets.

And with the condition in England known to suit pacers, Amir, Riaz and Junaid can indeed be a handful if the conditions are slightly overcast and the move to get Jadeja to bowl left-arm pacers at the Colts Nets, right behind the main Edgbaston stadium, should stand the Indian batsmen in good stead.

Kohli has always ensured that his batsmen are ready to face all sorts of challenges and that is why he often gets left-arm pacer Aniket Choudhary to bowl at the Indian batsmen whenever the team is preparing for a series at home.

In fact, Choudhary was a part of the training outfit before India’s last home series against Australia as the Men in Blue looked to prepare for the threat Mitchell Starc would pose.

Even as some of the former cricketers have questioned Kohli’s wisdom and went on to call him a spoilt brat for stretching the ongoing rift between him and Kumble, the India skipper has once again shown that when it comes to preparing to represent the country, he leaves no stones unturned.

Speaking to Cricketnext, a BCCI official said that the players and support staff are professionals and don’t to let off-field news affect their preparations.

“I was not there at practice, but let me tell you, these boys are professionals and know their job well. When it comes to the game, they are aware of how to switch on and switch off. They are solely focused on successfully defending the title. Off-field news doesn’t affect them,” he said.

First Published: June 3, 2017, 9:46 AM IST