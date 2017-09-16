Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Ravindra Jadeja Replaces Injured Axar Patel for First Three ODIs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 16, 2017, 8:52 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja Replaces Injured Axar Patel for First Three ODIs

File image of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during practice. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel has been replaced by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the first three ODIs of the series against Australia, that starts on September 17. The former sprained his ankle during a practice session and has been advised rest.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday named Ravindra Jadeja as the replacement for Axar Patel in the team for the first three ODIs in the five-match series against Australia starting tomorrow i.e. September 17, 2017 in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai," a BCCI release stated.

"Axar sprained his left ankle during a practice session and has been advised rest. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his recovery," it added.

Jadeja, who had been rested from the Sri Lanka series, wasn't originally a part of the team that was to play against Australia. Opener Shikhar Dhawan too opted out for the first three matches due to his wife's illness and is expected to make a return in the final two ODIs. The first three ODIs will be played in Chennai, Kolkata and Indore.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
axar patelInd vs Ausind vs aus 2017Ravindra Jadeja
First Published: September 16, 2017, 8:50 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking