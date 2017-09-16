Ravindra Jadeja Replaces Injured Axar Patel for First Three ODIs

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday named Ravindra Jadeja as the replacement for Axar Patel in the team for the first three ODIs in the five-match series against Australia starting tomorrow i.e. September 17, 2017 in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai," a BCCI release stated.
"Axar sprained his left ankle during a practice session and has been advised rest. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his recovery," it added.
Jadeja, who had been rested from the Sri Lanka series, wasn't originally a part of the team that was to play against Australia. Opener Shikhar Dhawan too opted out for the first three matches due to his wife's illness and is expected to make a return in the final two ODIs. The first three ODIs will be played in Chennai, Kolkata and Indore.
Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
First Published: September 16, 2017, 8:50 PM IST