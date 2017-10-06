Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ravindra Jadeja Set to Miss First Ranji Encounter

Cricketnext | Updated: October 6, 2017, 9:49 AM IST
Ravindra Jadeja. (Image credit: AFP)

New Delhi: Star All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to miss the first Ranji Trophy match for his side Saurashtra, due to a wedding. Saurashtra are sechduled to play against Haryana on October 6. For now the left-hander has been replaced by another left-arm spinner Jay Chauhan. Jadeja will be available for the second Ranji encounter against Jammu & Kashmir though.

“He (Jadeja) is not available for the first game. He confirmed to us a couple of days back that it would not be possible for him to play this one,” Kotak told Sportstar. “He will join the team then. That’s how the plan is till now,” he continued.

Earlier, Jadeja was dropped from the Indian team for the last two ODIs against Australia. The BCCI selectors included left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the Indian squad for the last two one-dayers of the ongoing series against Australia and dropped Ravindra Jadeja.

Patel had twisted his ankle before the series-opener in Chennai, therefore, the selectors had included Jadeja in the 15-man squad as a cover. India later won the series 4-1.

Squad: Cheteshwar Pujara (C), Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Snell Patel (W), Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendra Jadeja, Vandit Jivrajani, Avi Barot, Kishan Parmar, Krushang Patel, Shaurya Sanandiya, Hardik Rathod.
First Published: October 6, 2017, 9:49 AM IST

