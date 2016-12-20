Ravindra Jadeja's Sister Says 'This is the Best he Has Ever Bowled'

(Photo credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja was the toast of the nation on Tuesday evening as he finished with career-best figures of 7/48 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as India romped to an innings and 75-run victory to win the series 4-0 against England. While it was a complete team effort, Jadeja’s spectacular bowling display was definitely the highlight of the vintage performance.
Speaking to CricketNext, Jadeja’s sister Naina was elated at her brother’s performance but said that it was high time he got the rewards for his hard work. She made it clear that it was high time that Jadeja turned his consistent show into a match-winning performance.
With the English openers frustrating the Indian bowlers in the opening session, a draw looked like the most likely possibility. But Naina never lost faith in her brother’s ability to turn the game on its head.
“Whenever we speak, I keep telling him to remain patient. He doesn’t believe in being patient and as a result he fails to accomplish goals. But whenever I get an opportunity, I try and instill in him the importance of being patient. Even today, the wicket wasn’t doing much and it was important that he kept trying and he did. The end result was there for all to see,” she said.
Prodded further, Naina said that this was the best she had seen him bowl in a while (after the series against New Zealand). This after Jadeja picked 26 wickets in the 5-match series.
“Rewari (as she fondly calls Jadeja) doesn’t have a personal coach. He goes to the academy in Jamnagar and trains with the kids there whenever he wants to work on his game. While they have a good time playing alongside him, he also gets quality practice,” she said.