Records Come & Go, I Just Want to Keep Scoring Runs: Cheteshwar Pujara

And by doing so, Pujara surpassed Vijay Merchant's record as the Indian with most double hundreds in first-class cricket — a record that stood for almost 70 years. In an interview to a website, Pujara said that it is a big achievement to surpass such legends of the game but he simply wants to focus on his game.
"Personally, it is a big achievement to surpass some great names. Even Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid had around 10 first-class double hundreds to their name. It is an honour and a great achievement," Pujara was quoted as saying by The Field.
"I just want to play my cricket and focus on the game. It is good to surpass some scores but at the same time my focus is to improve as a cricketer and keep scoring runs. Ultimately all these records come and go. As long as I keep scoring runs, this will keep going up. At times you score a 50, at times you score a 100, sometimes you bat well you end up scoring a double hundred, which is the part and parcel of this game," he added.
Pujara also revealed he likes to bat for as long as possible and he also prepares for every match in the same way — be it international or domestic cricket.
"For me, it is always about performing in each and every game I play, whether it is for a club or a first-class game. I always put a prize on my wicket. I make sure that I score enough runs. If I worked hard in the nets then usually you do get your rewards. I am always confident because of my preparation," Pujara said.
Pujara also heaped praise on pacer Ashish Nehra, who recently walked into the sunset after playing his last international match against the Kiwis at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi.
"He (Nehra) is a hard working cricketer. He had so many injuries in his life but if he was injury-free he would have been a much better bowler for team India and would have served the team for a long time. But regardless of his injuries, he bowled his heart out and took so many wickets. He is one of the best left-arm pacers India has produced," he said.
First Published: November 3, 2017, 3:46 PM IST