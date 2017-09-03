India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Records Tumble as Virat Kohli Slams 30th ODI Ton Against Sri Lanka

Kohli slammed a majestic unbeaten ton as India romped home to a massive win and also whitewashed the hosts 5-0 in the series. This was Kohli's 30th century in the 50-over format and by reaching there, he touched multiple milestones along the way.
This latest century helped him equal former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting's record of most tons scored in ODIs. Kohli is now just behind the Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries in this elite list.
Also, this was Kohli's 18th century away from home in ODI and he has now matched the record of former India skipper Sourav Ganguly. Tendulkar leads this list as well as his 29 tons came outside India.
Meanwhile, Kohli added another century to his record of most centuries while chasing. The India skipper now has 19 tons to his name while going after a score.
During the course of his innings, Kohli also crossed the 1000-run barrier in this calendar year. This means that Kohli has now scored 1000 runs five times in the last seven years (missed out in 2015 & 2016). Kohli now need to score 1000 runs once more to equal the greats like Ganguly, Ponting and Sangakkara. While if he does it twice more, he will go onto equal Tendulkar's record.
Kohli played a more than instrumental role in guiding India to a 5-0 win and basked in the glory after the completion of it.
"It is quite amazing to win the series 5-0. We always thought the limited overs were going to be much more challenging but credit to the guys. Jassi has been outstanding, spinners has been outstanding. Hardik chipping in. We have played some good cricket," said Kohli during the post match presentation.
"The talk was about not having won more than 3 games in a row in limited overs. But now we have 5. In fact, 6. We won one in West Indies as well. Hopefully we can take this form and play well against Australia," he added.
colomboIndia Beat Sri LankaIndia vs Sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017Kohlikohli centuryMS DhoniRavi Shastrivirat kohli
First Published: September 3, 2017, 11:54 PM IST