Referee Shakti Singh's Dream Debut in MS Dhoni's Last Match as Captain

Match referee Shakti Singh (right) during the first warm up game between India 'A' and England. (Photo Credit: Amit Kumar)
New Delhi: The warm up match between India 'A' and the visiting England side was Mahendra Singh Dhoni's last as captain against an international side. The match played at the Brabourne Stadium also turned out to be memorable for match referee Shakti Singh, one of the senior referees in Mumbai.
Catching up with the man who made his debut in officiating a match when an international team is involved, Shakti shared his memorable experience with CricketNext.
“I entered the stadium with Dhoni, England captain Eoin Morgan and the commentator for the toss and it seemed like a different world to me, although I have walked out for a toss several times before. I had never witnessed such madness. All I could hear was chants of - Dhoni..Dhoni…Dhoni in the stadium,” match referee Shakti Singh told CricketNext during an exclusive interview.
It was the last time that India's most successful skipper Dhoni was seen leading a side, although an 'A' team in a warm-up match. The crowd packed the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai to witness 'Captain Cool' in office one last time.
Shakti, one of the senior referees in Mumbai, was at work when he received a call from the officials to ask his availability for the historic match.
“Honestly, I was stunned after I got the call to officiate in Dhoni’s last match as captain. I was at work when I got the call. I knew that Dhoni is going to captain for the last time in the warm-up game against England at Brabourne Stadium, but didn’t expect that I will be getting a call for the match. It was an honour for me to be a part of that historic match. The match has become a life-long memory for me,” Shakti said.
Singh was lucky to get the opportunity as all the other senior referees in Mumbai were busy.
“There are four or five senior referees in Mumbai and I am one of them. I luckily got a call for Dhoni’s match as all other referees were busy with other matches,” he said.
Shakti Singh holds the record for slamming the most number of sixes in an innings in Ranji Trophy. Playing for Himachal Pradesh during a Ranji Trophy match in 1990, the bowling all-rounder smashed 14 sixes against Haryana.
But after officiating in the historic match, specially dedicated to the 2007 and 2011 World Cup winning captain Dhoni, Shakti has started getting more attention from people.
“I have received many calls after the match. People knew me but this match has made me more popular,” an elated Shakti said.
Despite an unbeaten ton from Ambati Rayudu and a magnificent unbeaten 68 from Dhoni, India 'A' lost the match by three wickets.
“I personally believe there is still a lot of cricket left in Dhoni and he will definitely play the 2019 World Cup,” Shakti, who represented Himachal Pradesh in 58 first-class and 28 List A matches, said.
This was not the first time Shakti came across Dhoni.
Recalling his meeting with Dhoni during a Ranji Trophy match some three months back, Shakti said: “Before this meeting, I met Dhoni during the Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy group match at Delhi’s Karnail Singh Stadium. He was mentoring his home team Jharkhand in that match. I was a match referee for that match.”
“Players are not allowed to talk on phone during the match these days. Dhoni is a senior player and a big face in the cricketing world and wasn't even playing the match. Still he came to ask me for the permission to make phone calls. He wanted to speak with coach Anil Kumble and the selectors who selected the Indian team for England series. I salute that man’s humility. He has achieved everything in his career but is still so grounded. He followed the protocol properly. It showed his greatness,” Shakti said.
Shakti was posted as a Public Relation Officer at Mumbai airport in 2007, the year Team India won the 2007 WT20 under Dhoni’s leadership. Shakti was given the responsibility to receive Indian team.
“When I met Dhoni at the Ranji Trophy match, he surprised me by recalling that meeting at the airport in 2007,” he said.
Shakti showed his prowess as a batsman when he blew Haryana away in a match by hitting 14 sixes, a feat which is still a topic to talk about among his friends.
“I still smile and feel nostalgic when I recall that day. I am still in touch with the players we [Himachal Pradesh] were playing against [Haryana]. Chetan Sharma, Ajay Jadeja, Vijay Yadav are my good friends. Whenever we discuss that match, they say – bhai kya ho gya tha tujhe uss din,” Shakti signed off with a laugh.