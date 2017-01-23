Retired Watson Bags Australia's T20I Player of the Year Award

File photo of Shane Watson (Getty Images)
Sydney: Retired all-rounder Shane Watson has pipped his former team-mate Glenn Maxwell to be adjudged Cricket Australia's (CA) T20 International Player of the Year at the Allan Border medal ceremony.
The 35-year-old Watson, who retired from international cricket just after the World T20 in India last year, was the second highest run-getter behind Maxwell during the voting period from January 8, 2016 to January 7, 2017 but bagged the award on the back of his equally potent bowling.
Watson's nine wickets from as many appearances at a tidy economy rate of just above seven runs an over, helped him bag the award, according to a CA statement.
"I'm certainly enjoying a different life now playing T20 cricket around the world. "There's a lot less pressure than playing for Australia, so I'm enjoying that. I've got a lot more time to spend with my family and more downtime between tournaments," he added after receiving the award.