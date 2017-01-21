Ricky Ponting Backs Aaron Finch as T20I Skipper for Sri Lanka Series

Aaron Finch. (Getty Images)
Sydney: Former skipper Ricky Ponting has backed swashbuckling batsman Aaron Finch to take over the reins of the T20 International side for the three-match series against Sri Lanka next month.
Ponting, who will take on the assistant coach role for Australia for the first time alongside former pacer Jason Gillespie and under coach Justin Langer in the series, feels the Victorian is the right man to lead in Steve Smith's absence.
Regular captain Smith will be in India for the four-match Test rubber against the hosts, which starts a day after the third T20I against Sri Lanka.
Ponting reasoned his preference for Finch, as the 30-year-old explosive opener has the experience of leading the Kangaroos in the shortest format between 2014 and 2016 for a six-match tenure.
"He's been captain in the past, he's in terrific form and you'd think he's going to be in the team," the 168-Test veteran told bigbash.com.au.
"I'm not sure what other names the selectors are tossing around, but to me it seems like a pretty good fit," he added.