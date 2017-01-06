    Quick Links

    Rishabh Pant Celebrates India Call-up With Breezy Knock at T20 Cup

    Press Trust of India | Jan 06, 2017 22:32 IST| UPDATED: Jan 06, 2017 23:39 IST
    A file photo of Rishabh Pant. (Getty Images)

    Mumbai: Delhi's left-handed wicketkeeper- batsman Rishabh Pant, named in the national T20 squad, gave a glimpse of his prowess on the third day of the 13th DY Patil T20 Cup on Friday.

    Reliance 1's Pant, named in India's T20 squad to take on the visiting England team, slammed a 14-ball 43, a knock that included five towering sixes and two boundaries, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

    It was this innings that set up Reliance 1's narrow three-wicket win over Tata Sports Club. Supplementing Pant's heroics was his India T20 teammate Hardik Pandya, who scored a brisk 28-ball 36 with two sixes and a boundary.

    Batting first, Tata Sports Club posted a decent 149-5 in 20 overs. Later, Reliance 1 lost wickets after Pant's blitzkrieg, but they managed to emerge winners in the end with 10 balls to spare.

    India's ODI batsman Manish Pandey, playing on the adjoining University Ground at the same time, scored a 26-ball 30, but his side BPCL lost to DY Patil 'B' by a narrow two- wicket margin with just one ball to spare.

    Earlier in the day, RBI Sports Club beat Canara Bank by seven wickets at the DY Patil Stadium and CAG posted an emphatic nine-wicket win over ONGC at the University Ground.

    The tournament now takes a break on the weekend and the action will resume on January 9.