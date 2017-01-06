Rishabh Pant Celebrates India Call-up With Breezy Knock at T20 Cup

A file photo of Rishabh Pant. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Delhi's left-handed wicketkeeper- batsman Rishabh Pant, named in the national T20 squad, gave a glimpse of his prowess on the third day of the 13th DY Patil T20 Cup on Friday.
Reliance 1's Pant, named in India's T20 squad to take on the visiting England team, slammed a 14-ball 43, a knock that included five towering sixes and two boundaries, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Also Read: Virat Kohli Era begins, Named Captain for England Series
It was this innings that set up Reliance 1's narrow three-wicket win over Tata Sports Club. Supplementing Pant's heroics was his India T20 teammate Hardik Pandya, who scored a brisk 28-ball 36 with two sixes and a boundary.
India's ODI batsman Manish Pandey, playing on the adjoining University Ground at the same time, scored a 26-ball 30, but his side BPCL lost to DY Patil 'B' by a narrow two- wicket margin with just one ball to spare.
Also Read: Ganguly Backs Yuvraj Singh's Inclusion for England Series
Earlier in the day, RBI Sports Club beat Canara Bank by seven wickets at the DY Patil Stadium and CAG posted an emphatic nine-wicket win over ONGC at the University Ground.
The tournament now takes a break on the weekend and the action will resume on January 9.