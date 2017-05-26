Rishabh Pant Adds New Mercedes to His Garage After IPL Heroics

(Instagram/RishabhPant777)

Rishabh Pant might not have made it to the Champions Trophy squad, but that isn't stopping the youngster from celebrating his Indian Premier League heroics. Pant has decided to splurge some of the money earned in the IPL, and he has decided to do it in some style. He recently bought an all new Mercedes SUV.

My Fav with my favorite Car 😍😍😍😘😘❤❤ A post shared by Rishabh Pant FAN Culb (@rishabpant777) on May 21, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

Congratulations for a new car 😍😍 @sakshi.pant A post shared by Rishabh Pant FAN Culb (@rishabpant777) on May 21, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

❤❤ #NewCar @rishabpant A post shared by Rishabh Pant FAN Culb (@rishabpant777) on May 23, 2017 at 2:25am PDT

Pant had a stellar IPL, accumulating a total of 366 runs in 14 IPL matches at an average of 26.14. Delhi Daredevils won just 6 out of their 14 matches and finished sixth on the points table.

He impressed everyone with his performance, which included a masterful innings of 96 against Gujarat Lions, which made even the great Sachin Tendulkar take notice.

Many felt that the 19-year-old should have been giving a run in the upcoming Champions Trophy. However, the selectors put their weight behind MS Dhoni, saying he was still India's best bet behind the stumps.

With Dhoni nearing the end of his career, Pant will soon get a chance to cement his place in the side as the number one choice for wicketkeeper-batsman in the limited-overs format.

