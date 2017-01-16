Rishabh Pant and Chahal Lead Reliance 1 to Title in DY Patil T20 Cup

Photo Credit: Getty Images
Mumbai: India’s latest T20 international recruits Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal warmed up for the upcoming England series in fine style by starring in Reliance 1’s title triumph in the 13th DY Patil T20 Cup.
While Pant scored 52 off just 24 balls at the DY Patil Stadium in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Chahal picked up 4/13 to lead Reliance 1 to the title with a 74-run win over DY Patil ‘B’.
Yogesh Nagar (53 not out off 36 balls, 1x4, 1x6) later provided finishing touches as Reliance 1 closed at 176/5 in their 20 overs.
In their chase, DY Patil ‘B’ never took off as first pacer Kulwant Singh (3/12) and then Chahal’s leg-breaks applied the brakes.
While DY Patil ‘B’ registered a comprehensive eight-wicket win over DY Patil ‘A’ at the DY Patil Stadium, Reliance 1 kept BPCL at bay to score a 13-run win.
Brief Scores: Reliance 1: 176/5 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 52, Yogesh Nagar 53 not out; Pravin Tambe 2/20); DY Patil ‘B’: 102 in 15.4 overs (Shashank Singh 35; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/13, Kulwant Singh 3/12)