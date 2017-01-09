Rishabh Pant Thanks Dravid and Selectors For India Call-Up, Keen to Learn From Dhoni and Kohli

Rishabh Pant. (Getty Images)
There are cricketers and then there are entertainers. And Delhi's Rishabh Pant definitely belongs to the second category.
While a successful cricketer is one who wins his team matches with quality performances, the likes of Rishabh love to do the same, but with panache.
And it is this very trait that has seen Rishabh cover the journey from being a budding U-19 talent in January 2016 to getting his maiden national call-up in 2017 with consummate ease.
In between all he has done is taken opposition bowlers to the cleaners and with conviction.
His heroics in the U-19 World Cup followed by the Delhi Daredevils shelling out a whopping Rs 1.9 crores to pick him at the IPL auctions in 2016 might have made Rishabh a household name, but for the 19-year-old, life is all about playing fearless cricket.
Speaking exclusively to CricketNext, soon after his maiden international call-up, Rishabh said that the man who backed him to play fearless cricket and believe in his abilities is none other than Rahul Dravid.
“What can I say about Sir? He instilled a lot of discipline in me. When someone of Dravid Sir’s stature backs you to play your natural aggressive game, it obviously makes you feel confident about your game.
“He has always asked me to back myself and play aggressively. That is what comes naturally to me. No, he never asked me to curb my natural instinct and that boosted my confidence,” he reveals.
And the result of this backing from his India U-19 coach was evident during the World Cup in Bangladesh as the wicket-keeper batsman finished as the second-highest run-scorer for India in the tournament.
Rishabh amassed 267 runs in 6 matches at an average of 44.50 in the World Cup. Interestingly, he hit a 24-ball 78 against Nepal and followed it up with a knock of 111 against Namibia, which made people back home sit up and take notice of the southpaw's hitting talent.
The adulation had started coming in and having the same coach — Dravid — by his side in the IPL meant that the youngster stayed grounded.
Rishabh again showed glimpses of his talent as he hit a 40-ball 69 against Gujarat Lions in the IPL to prove that he had the game to take on top-quality international bowlers also.
He finished the IPL season with 198 runs in 10 games at a strike-rate of 130.26.
But the real test for the youngster was going to be the domestic season and the Delhi boy hit a purple patch in this year’s Ranji Trophy. Playing as a first-choice keeper for Delhi, he first hit the fastest triple hundred — playing against Maharashtra in Mumbai — and followed it up with a 48-ball 100 against Jharkhand.
Rishabh finished with 972 runs in just 8 games this Ranji Trophy season at an average of 81, hitting four hundreds and two fifties on the way.
It is his exploits in the Ranji Trophy that finally had pundits calling for his promotion to the senior league. And that finally happened as the selectors picked him in the T20I squad for the series against England on Friday.
While Rishabh says that he is extremely happy, he is quick to reiterate that he is grateful to the selectors for backing a youngster like him.
“I am extremely happy. But more importantly, I want to thank the selectors for picking me and believing in my abilities. The selectors in the last couple of years have backed young talent and this mindset gives young players like me further motivation. It boosts our confidence and makes us chase our dreams that much harder,” he explains.
There is no denying the fact that just like Dravid, childhood coach Tarak Sinha at Sonnet Club has also played an integral role in the rise of this young boy from Haridwar. And now, Rishabh wants to learn from both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.
“I am really excited that I will be playing under Virat bhai’s leadership. He is an inspiration for all of us and I want to pick not just his brain, but also Dhoni bhai’s. I want to imbibe as much as I can from the two of them. I will get an opportunity to do that during the warm-up game for India ‘A’ under Dhoni bhai. It is a great opportunity to learn from the best in the business,” he said.
Talking of Dhoni and Kohli, they are both known to be extremely fit and Rishabh says he too worked hard on his fitness prior to the 2016 season to prepare himself for the rigours of non-stop cricket.
“Fitness is indeed very important and to be honest with you, I worked really hard on my fitness in the off-season and the results have shown. Improving my fitness level has helped me improve my game and I don’t plan to stop here,” he signed off.