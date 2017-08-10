Uthappa Joins Saurashtra, to Play Alongside Pujara and Jadeja

The Saurashtra Cricket Association made the announcement on Thursday that Uthappa had completed all the necessary formalities required to make the shift from Karnataka to Saurashtra.
“Robin Uthappa has completed all necessary formalities to BCCI [Board of Control for Cricket in India], Saurashtra Cricket Association [SCA] and Karnataka State Cricket Association [KSCA],” said Himanshu Shah, the SCA media manager, in a statement on Thursday (August 10).
“Saurashtra Cricket Association welcomes Robin Uthappa. SCA feels confident that Robin will add up strength to strong Ranji Team of Saurashtra with his vast experience and commendable performance.”
In all, Uthappa had played 101 games for Karnataka, scoring 6865 runs at an average of 41.85, including 18 centuries. Uthappa had scored 1084 runs in the 2006-07 season and that saw him earn his maiden call-up to the national team. In 46 games for India in ODIs, he scored 934 runs at an average of 25.94. He also played 13 T20Is for India and was a part of the 2007 World T20 squad that won the inaugural edition of the showpiece event.
Saurashtra already have two big stars in Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja and this will further strengthen the outfit.
First Published: August 10, 2017, 2:53 PM IST