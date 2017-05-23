Robin Uthappa to Turn Out For Kerala in Ranji Trophy?

BCCI Photo

Karnataka's star player Robin Uthappa might turn out for Kerala in the next season of Ranji Trophy.

Kerala Cricket Association confirmed that it is in talks with Uthappa about shifting bases. Indian Express quoted KCA Secretary Jayesh George saying, "“The KCA has been in talks with Robin Uthappa with regards to him playing as a professional for Kerala. He informed us that he would get back to us after the IPL. We are waiting to hear from him. If everything works out, Uthappa will play for Kerala next season,”

KCA has also released left-arm spinner Iqbal Abdullah, batsman Bhavin Thakkar and Jalaj Saxena, who moved from Madhya Pradesh to Kerala last season.

Uthappa has been playing for Karnataka since 2002, but the batsman went through a lean patch last season after which he was dropped from the team.He could manage only 328 runs from seven games and 12 innings. Out of those runs, 128 came in a lone game against Assam last season.

The stylish right-hander confirmed that the talks are on but nothing has been confirmed yet.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 10:38 AM IST