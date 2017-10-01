Rohit Sharma Beats Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli to New Milestone

During the course of his innings at the Vidarbha Cricket Stadium, Rohit became the fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in the 50-over format of the game at home. Rohit surpassed former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and current captain Virat Kohli to sit pretty at the top.
Rohit needed just 42 innings to achieve this milestone while on the other hand, Ganguly took 45 and Kohli needed 46 innings to aggregate 2,000 runs in India.
This is the second record that the 'Hitman' has broken in the series against Australia. Earlier, Rohit surpassed Brendon McCullum to set the record of scoring most number sixes against Australia in ODIs.
Rohit always seemed to have enjoyed playing against the Aussies and his first ODI double century also came against the same opposition in 2014.
The India openers is enjoying a prolific return to the International arena following injury. Before the Australia series, Rohit scored 302 runs, including two centuries and a fifty in the five match ODI series in Sri Lanka.
