Rohit Sharma Equals David Miller’s Record of Fastest Century in T20 Internationals

Here's a quick look back at the fastest five centuries in T20 internationals.
Rohit Sharma – 118 off 43 balls vs Sri Lanka in Indore (December, 2017)
Standing in as captain in place of Virat Kohli, the stylish right handed batsmen made the series against Sri Lanka his own. With India looking to seal the series with a match in hand, Rohit Sharma set about playing one of his most destructive knocks. In his inimitable style, Rohit bludgeoned the Lankan bowling as he scored 118 runs to bat the opposition out of the game single-handedly. With this innings he also equalled the record for the fastest century in T20 International cricket. The record was earlier held by David Miller.
David Miller – 101* off 36 balls vs Bangladesh (October, 2017)
The left handed batsman came into bat at a time with the Proteas three wickets down. Miller joined Hashim Amla at the crease, and instantly upped the ante. Miller hammered 7 boundaries and 9 sixes in his innings as he helped South Africa over the 200 run mark. Bangladesh could not recover from the repeated blows while on the field and eventually lost by 83 runs.
Richard Levi – 117* of 51 balls vs New Zealand (February, 2012)
The record for the third fastest century in T20 Internationals also belongs to a South African and that is Richard Levi. Chasing 173, the Proteas lost wickets early on and Levi with AB de Villiers for company hammered 13 towering sixers and 5 boundaries. The Proteas were staring at defeat before this outstanding inning won them the match at a canter.
FAF Du Plessis – 119 of 56 balls vs West Indies (January, 2015)
South Africa were up against the Gayle storm and company, and to be safe they had to score a lot of runs. After a mini collapse at the top of the order, du Plessis found company in David Miller and decided to take the Windies on. Du Plessis first steadied the ship and then smashed 11 fours and 5 sixes at rapid pace to notch up his century. But the efforts went in vain as the Gayle storm came to town and spoil the party.
KL Rahul – 110* of 51 balls vs West Indies (August, 2016)
For the first time T20I cricket was being played in USA and there was a flurry of boundaries and sixes. India had a mammoth 246 to chase, and the big guns like Virat Kohli could not mount a fight. Up stepped KL Rahul to the plate and almost managed a home run, but ran out of time. He smashed 12 boundaries and 5 sixes, en route his century, but India fell 1 run short.
First Published: December 23, 2017, 8:25 AM IST