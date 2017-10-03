India vs Australia 2017: Rohit Sharma Interviews Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav About Girls, Hobbies & Favourite Actresses

Rohit first asked the boys how they handle female fans and their adulation. This is what the boys had to say:
Chahal: Although I speak a lot, I go shut when there is a girl in front of me. If I know someone for 5 or 6 years that is fine, else if someone comes in front of me for the first time, I just can’t speak and end up smiling and walking off.
Kuldeep: For me it is not a problem because I anyway don’t speak much so if I know someone for a while, I do have a small conversation, else it is the same like him as I am also very shy. Haven’t been around women much. Even during school days the focus was more on practice.
The next question was about spending time away from the game and what these boys like to do when not playing for the country. Interestingly, while Chahal likes to go out and meet people, Kuldeep likes staying indoors.
Chahal: I can’t stay inside the room as I feel irritated. Even if I am not going to party somewhere, I like to go out for dinners. I love going to places where there is loud music.
Kuldeep: I don’t like going out that much unless it is with good friends. I prefer staying indoors and I love soccer. So even though I can’t play that well, I like watching it. I have had quite a few injuries as a kid and so I am scared of playing football.
Finally, it was time for the rapid fire round and even though the boys played it safe, there were some fun answers coming up.
RAPID FIRE:
Rohit: Your favourite actress?
Chahal: Katrina Kaif
Kuldeep: Jacqueline Fernandez
Rohit: One car you would want to own?
Chahal: Porsche
Kuldeep: Mustang
Rohit Dream date destination?
Chahal: Bora Bora (Island in French Polynesia)
Kuldeep: Paris
Rohit: A number you wish to have in your contact list?
Chahal: The Rock
Kuldeep: Neymar Jr.
Dwayne Johnsonind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaJacqueline Fernandezkatrina kaifKuldeep YadavNeymarneymar jrOff The Fieldrohit sharmaThe Rockyuzvendra chahal
First Published: October 3, 2017, 1:31 PM IST