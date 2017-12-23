Rohit Sharma Joins Elite List With Second T20I Ton in Indore

Rohit tore into the bowling attack and picked up boundaries in all parts of the ground and in the process, the Mumbaikar also equalled the record for the fastest ton in this format of the game. The record was earlier held by David Miller.
Following this record-breaking innings at the Holkar stadium, Rohit joined some of the game's elite in the list of cricketers with more that one century to their names in the shortest format of the game -
Chris Gayle: 52 Matches, 1577 Runs, 2 Tons
Brendon McCullum: 71 Matches, 2140 Runs, 2 Tons
Evin Lewis: 14 Matches, 468 Runs, 2 Tons
Colin Munro: 35 Matches, 724 Runs, 2 Tons
Rohit Sharma: 70 Matches, 1620 Runs, 2 Tons
Rohit finally departed after scoring 118 off 43 deliveries, which included 108 runs just in boundaries (12 Fours and 10 Sixes). In the process, the 'Hitman' also eclipsed KL Rahul's highest T20I score to set a new Indian record.
Rohit Sharma: 118 vs Sri Lanka in Indore, 2017
KL Rahul: 110* vs West Indies in Lauderhill, 2016
Rohit Sharma: 106 vs South Africa in Dharamsala, 2015
Suresh Raina: 101 vs South Africa in Gros Islet, 2010
Virat Kohli: 90* vs Australia in Adelaide, 2016
The ten sixes that Rohit bludgeoned in this innings is also an Indian record, as the opener went past Yuvraj Singh's tally of seven sixes (incidentally, Yuvi managed to slam seven maximums in an innings twice in T20Is). Also, Rohit now holds the record of most number of sixes (64) scored in T20Is, going past McCullum's record of 63.
In total, India managed to hit 21 sixes in their innings of 260/5 — which is the joint-second highest total in the history of the format. India matches West Indies' record of 21 sixes in an innings which they managed to score against the 'Men in Blue' in 2016 at Lauderhill.
chris gayleind vs sl 2017India vs Sri Lanka 2017Indore T20IMost T20I TonRohit Sharm Tonrohit sharmarohit sharma century
First Published: December 23, 2017, 10:46 AM IST