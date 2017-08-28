Rohit Sharma Reveals Details of Mid-pitch Chat with MS Dhoni

Speaking to Jasprit Bumrah in an interview for BCCI.tv, Rohit said that the plan was to stretch the game to the end and not take any undue risks after India lost a few wickets and had given Sri Lanka hope of making a comeback into the game.
“Obviously it is not a good feeling when you see wickets falling at the other end. But we always knew that one big partnership was required at that point. We saw it even in the last game that one big partnership and we won the game. That was the talk and that was the idea to try and create a partnership and yes MS Dhoni has been such an experienced player in that situation. He has batted in that situation so many times and bailed the team out. So all we were trying to do was take it over by over and just take the game till the end. We knew that if we bat till the 45th or 46th over, we would win the game. That was the idea and that was the talk in the middle,” he said.
While Bumrah spoke about how the break after the Champions Trophy helped him returned charged up, Rohit also echoed the same sentiments. In fact, Rohit too had been rested for the limited-overs series against the West Indies after the ICC showpiece event in England and Wales.
“Yeah it is always good to get some time off, especially spending so much time on the field, it is important to spend time off the field as well,” he said.
India produced a scintillating all-round display to crush Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium on Sunday. With this stunning win, India have now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing a modest target of 218, the visitors didn't have the best of starts as Lasith Malinga got Shikhar Dhawan early for just 5 runs in the third over of the innings.
Skipper Virat Kohli too followed suit as he was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando for just 3 runs in the sixth over. KL Rahul then joined forces with Rohit Sharma in the middle and the duo built a partnership for the visitors after twin early blows. The duo put on a 42-run stand for the third wicket before Akila Dananjaya got the better of Rahul for 17. Kedar Jadhav once again fell into the trap of Dananjaya and was dismissed plumb LBW for duck.
These two quick wickets put pressure on the visitors and the hosts were right back in the game. However, the vastly experienced MS Dhoni took to the crease and he put on a scintillating partnership with Rohit to take the game away from the hosts.
