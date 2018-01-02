Rohit Sharma Shows How India Are Preparing for South Africa Challenge

Team was forced to practice indoors due to rains but the boys were still seen sweating it out as Virat Kohli prepares for what is the biggest challenge in his captaincy so far.
Rohit Sharma gave a glimpse of how India are preparing for the challenge as the video posted by bcci.tv showed.
“You can see in net no 1 there is Ajinkya Rahane, net no 2 has (KL) Rahul and net no 3 has Virat (Kohli),” he says in the video.
He then points out the members of the coaching staff who are helping out the batsmen. Fielding coach R Sridhar was at the bowling machine for Rahane while throw-down specialist Raghu was with KL Rahul.
Kohli was tended to by batting coach Sanjay Bangar and head coach Ravi Shastri. On the sidelines Murali Vijay was in gear speaking with Bharat Arun. “I’m sure Vijay is looking for some bowling tips there,” says Rohit, breaking into laughter.
India's first match will be played in Cape Town and will be followed by two more Tests to be played in Centurion and Johannesburg respectively. This will be followed by a six-match ODI series. The tour ends with a three-match T20 series.
First Published: January 2, 2018, 11:39 AM IST