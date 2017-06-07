Rohit Sharma Teases His Wife for Picking Style Over Warm Clothes

Photo Credit: Rohit Sharma/ Instagram

London: The weather gods not only spoilt India’s training session on Tuesday, but also made it chilly outdoors. And with the Indian players planning to walk the streets, they needed adequate woolen clothes to stay warm. But Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh’s decided to look stylish in a top even as Rohit wore a jacket to fight the cold and the India opener didn’t miss the opportunity to pull her leg.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit posted a photo which read: “That's her I'm-pretending-not-to-be-cold smile 😏 #NeverADullMoment #ShadesOfMe😎 @ritssajdeh.”

That's her I'm-pretending-not-to-be-cold smile 😏 #NeverADullMoment #ShadesOfMe😎 @ritssajdeh A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

While heavy downpour spoilt India’s morning training session, a bright spell of sunshine later in the day saw them chilling on the streets of London. While birthday boy Ajinkya Rahane took time to go for a private breakfast with wife Radhika Dhopavkar, CricketNext spotted India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja visiting a departmental store and even posing for selfies and photographs with the fans.

Even as the boys were having fun, coach Anil Kumble decided to work on his fitness as he went for a jog with his wife at a park behind the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington High Street — home for the Indian cricketers in London.

The boys are set to get back to the training ground in the afternoon on Wednesday as they prepare for their next game against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

First Published: June 7, 2017, 9:54 AM IST