Rohit Sharma to Make Comeback In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit Sharma. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Fully-fit after a four-month injury hiatus, Rohit Sharma is all set to get back into action playing the last two group league games for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Andhra and Goa.
Rohit suffered a hamstring injury which required him to undergo surgery and a subsequent three month intense rehabilitation period which ended recently.
India's ODI opener took to twitter to announce his return to competitive cricket.
"Finally done with rehab,Can't wait to play Vijay Hazare on 4th & 6th. Thank you to everyone who helped me get here. Counting down the minutes," he wrote on his twitter page.
Rohit's first match will be on March 4th against Andhra and then will be playing the next against Goa on 6th. With Mumbai all but assured for a place in the quarter-finals, Rohit will get more match time to get fit in case selectors want to pick him for the final two Test matches in Ranchi and Dharamsala respectively.