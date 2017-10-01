Rohit Sharma Topples MS Dhoni & Sachin Tendulkar on Way to Peak 6000

Rohit slammed a scintillating century against the Aussies at the Vidarbha Cricket Stadium in Nagpur and during the course of his innings, he became only the ninth Indian to score 6,000 runs in ODIs.
Rohit also surpassed the likes of Rahul Dravid (171), Sachin Tendulkar (170) and MS Dhoni (167) to be ranked at third in the list of fastest to 6,000 runs for India. While Rohit is now only behind to Sourav Ganguly (147) and Virat Kohli (136) in this illustrious list.
Earlier in the innings, Rohit also became the fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in the 50-over format of the game at home. Rohit needed just 42 innings to achieve this milestone while on the other hand, Ganguly took 45 and Kohli needed 46 innings to aggregate 2,000 runs in India.
The 'Hitman' also broke Brendon Mccullum's record of most number of sixes against Australia earlier in the series. Rohit always seemed to have enjoyed playing against the Aussies and his first ODI double century also came against the same opposition in 2014.
The India opener is enjoying a prolific return to the International arena following injury. Before the Australia series, Rohit scored 302 runs, including two centuries and a fifty in the five match ODI series in Sri Lanka.
ind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2017Nagpurnagpur odirohit sharmaVidarbha Cricket Stadiumvirat kohli
First Published: October 1, 2017, 8:28 PM IST