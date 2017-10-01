Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Rohit Sharma Topples MS Dhoni & Sachin Tendulkar on Way to Peak 6000

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 1, 2017, 8:29 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Topples MS Dhoni & Sachin Tendulkar on Way to Peak 6000

Rohit Sharma. (AP Images)

New Delhi: Ace India opener Rohit Sharma added a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap as he set a new milestone in ODIs during the Men In Blue's fifth match of the series against Australia in Nagpur on Sunday.

Rohit slammed a scintillating century against the Aussies at the Vidarbha Cricket Stadium in Nagpur and during the course of his innings, he became only the ninth Indian to score 6,000 runs in ODIs.

Rohit also surpassed the likes of Rahul Dravid (171), Sachin Tendulkar (170) and MS Dhoni (167) to be ranked at third in the list of fastest to 6,000 runs for India. While Rohit is now only behind to Sourav Ganguly (147) and Virat Kohli (136) in this illustrious list.

Earlier in the innings, Rohit also became the fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in the 50-over format of the game at home. Rohit needed just 42 innings to achieve this milestone while on the other hand, Ganguly took 45 and Kohli needed 46 innings to aggregate 2,000 runs in India.

The 'Hitman' also broke Brendon Mccullum's record of most number of sixes against Australia earlier in the series. Rohit always seemed to have enjoyed playing against the Aussies and his first ODI double century also came against the same opposition in 2014.

The India opener is enjoying a prolific return to the International arena following injury. Before the Australia series, Rohit scored 302 runs, including two centuries and a fifty in the five match ODI series in Sri Lanka.
ind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2017Nagpurnagpur odirohit sharmaVidarbha Cricket Stadiumvirat kohli
First Published: October 1, 2017, 8:28 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking