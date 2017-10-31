Ross Taylor Returns to New Zealand T20I Team After 19-Month Exile

Taylor was named in the 15 man squad for the series starting on Wednesday in Delhi.
“Ross is in good form as well. He gives us another option through the middle order. It’s a real shame for Todd, but it will be nice to have Ross’ experience in the group,” New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said.
Taylor has not played a T20I since New Zealand’s semi-final loss to England in the World T20 in March 2016.
Since then, he was dropped for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in January this year before being overlooked for the only T20I against South Africa in February.
Taylor has played 73 T20 Internationals since his debut in 2006 and averaged 24 in his career and those runs have come at a strike rate of 120.
The middle-order batsman played a key role in the Kiwis victory at Wankhede, where he scored a fine 95.
He also guided Tom Latham, who scored an unbeaten ton and later thanked Taylor for guiding him through the difficult period of the innings, and also helping him tackle the spinners.
New Zealand lost the three-match ODI series against India 2-1 but will look to win the 20-over format as they are the number one team in the world and have never lost a T20 International against India.
Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
First Published: October 31, 2017, 11:37 AM IST