Ryan Campbell to Take Over as Netherlands Coach From April

Ryan Campbell. (Getty Images)
Amsterdam: The Netherlands Cricket Board has roped in former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Campbell as the new head coach, replacing Englishman Chris Adams.
Campbell, who played for Australia in two One-day Internationals (ODI) before switching his loyalty to Hong Kong in two T20 Internationals, will take over in his new role for the Dutch side from April.
Adams has agreed to remain as the coach until the Dutch side's tour of Hong Kong next month for a round of WCL Championship matches and an Intercontinental Cup fixture, according to espncricinfo.
"I am honoured to be offered the head coach position with Netherlands cricket, a team that has risen to great heights on the world stage and has a rich tradition in the game," Campbell said.
"They have many talented players and I hope my experience can help bring on the youngsters, whilst also helping out our experienced leaders."
"With my wife and son holding Dutch passports, I have always held the Netherlands close to my heart and I can't wait to get there and make a big contribution to the direction of Dutch Cricket," the 44-year-old added.