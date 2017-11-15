Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Ryan ten Doeschate Makes a Comeback to Netherlands Team

Cricketnext | Updated: November 15, 2017, 1:00 PM IST
Ryan ten Doeschate Makes a Comeback to Netherlands Team

A file photo of Ryan ten Doeschate. (Twitter/Ryan ten Doeschate)

New Delhi: It was during the 2011 World Cup when Netherlands' Ryan ten Doeschate had announced an abrupt retirement from all forms of cricket. Six years after that, one of the world's leading all-rounders, Doeschate, has made a comeback to the Dutch side.

Tendo, as he is commonly known, has returned to the squad for the last two games of the ICC World Cricket League against Namibia, scheduled to be held in Dubai. As far as the points table of the tournament is concerned, Netherlands is sitting top of the table, and have qualified for the World Cup Qualifiers.

Over the years, Doeschate has represented various teams. He has been an integral part of the Essex team, and played a key role in County Championship victory this season.

On his Return Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell said: "Getting a player of Ryan's talent and experience is a massive gain for us. What he brings to the squad is more than just runs, wickets and brilliant fielding. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in big matches.

"As captain of Essex he has just led them to the Division One Championship. Our youngsters will gain knowledge that you just can't buy off a shelf. We are on the brink of something special but we will need cool, calm heads to see us through, I have no doubt Ryan will bring that," Campbell added.

Netherlands squad: Peter Borren (c), Wesley Barresi, Ben Cooper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul van Meekeren, Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards, Sikander Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Shane Snater, Pieter Seelaar, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Viv Kingma.
iccRyan ten Doeschatethe netherlands
First Published: November 15, 2017, 12:57 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking