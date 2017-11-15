Ryan ten Doeschate Makes a Comeback to Netherlands Team

Tendo, as he is commonly known, has returned to the squad for the last two games of the ICC World Cricket League against Namibia, scheduled to be held in Dubai. As far as the points table of the tournament is concerned, Netherlands is sitting top of the table, and have qualified for the World Cup Qualifiers.
Over the years, Doeschate has represented various teams. He has been an integral part of the Essex team, and played a key role in County Championship victory this season.
On his Return Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell said: "Getting a player of Ryan's talent and experience is a massive gain for us. What he brings to the squad is more than just runs, wickets and brilliant fielding. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in big matches.
"As captain of Essex he has just led them to the Division One Championship. Our youngsters will gain knowledge that you just can't buy off a shelf. We are on the brink of something special but we will need cool, calm heads to see us through, I have no doubt Ryan will bring that," Campbell added.
Netherlands squad: Peter Borren (c), Wesley Barresi, Ben Cooper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul van Meekeren, Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards, Sikander Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Shane Snater, Pieter Seelaar, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Viv Kingma.
