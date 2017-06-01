SA T20 League Will Stand Up to IPL: Haroon Lorgat

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Johannesburg: South Africa has launched an eight-team T20 league of its own, with CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat stating that the ambitious venture would stand up to popular events such as the Indian Premier League.

Cricket South Africa CEO Lorgat is confident that the inaugural 'T20 Global League' will be successful.

"We all know the kind of cricketing culture and the fan base in South Africa, and the kind of competition that you can expect in South Africa.

"That must go some way towards competing with if not exceeding (the other tournaments)," Lorgat said.

Lorgat conceded that there was still a lot of work to be done before the inaugural tournament takes off in October this year.

"The tourism officials are excited about what is coming and we've got more than enough takers for the eight teams. You'll be impressed when we announce who some of those contenders are."

The eight successful team owners will be announced on June 19 in London, where the ICC Champions Trophy is currently being played out, alongside the eight allocated international marquee players announced previously.

The process of applying to own and operate a team opened on February 4, with more than 150 expressions of interest that will be narrowed down to just eight.

"This tournament is about the warmth of the African continent. We want to demonstrate what Africa and South Africa in particular can do.

"I have never seen Hashim Amla play against Kagiso Rabada, or AB de Villiers face up to Imran Taahir, except maybe occasionally in the IPL, but in a competitive tournament going day in and day out, I've not seen our own players play against each other.

"Every year come October and November, we want to create an atmosphere that will make South Africa and indeed the globe focus on South Africa."

The T20 Global League and its associated logo were unveiled amid much fanfare at the Wanderers Stadium after former Protea Ashwell Prince hit a six off former paceman Makhaya Ntini's bowling amid a laser light and fireworks show.

The logo was designed to visually position South Africa as the destination for global T20 cricket, and draws on the colours of an African sunrise: a hint of red on the horizon radiates a golden glow over the continent, with the brightest point highlighting South Africa.

"It is our duty as Cricket South Africa to safeguard the future of the game. By backing a high-value tournament like the new T20 Global League, and investing in synergistic partnerships with key stakeholders, the T20 Global League is perfectly positioned to become an internationally successful sporting event," said CSA president Chris Nenzani.

First Published: June 1, 2017, 12:08 PM IST