Sachin - A Billion Dreams Declared Tax Free by Chhattisgarh And Kerala Governments

Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, the film based on the life of Sachin Tendulkar, has been declared tax free in two states – Kerala and Chhattisgarh. A decision to this effect was taken by the cabinet of each state, in compliance with government policies.

Commenting on the Tax-Free policy of the state, Ravi Bhagchandka, the producer of the film said “We are very pleased that Sachin: A Billion Dreams is tax free in the states of Kerala and Chhattisgarh. The film is a tribute to the hard work and determination of one individual, but it is also an inspiring lesson for the youth of today, who clearly needs a real-life hero, to prove to them that success comes to those who strive, against all odds. Thanks to the tax-exemption in these states, many more people will be able to watch the inspiring story of Sachin Tendulkar, and learn from/about how he overcame the darker, more testing phases of his life.”

The movie which is a biographical drama, captures Tendulkar's personal journey from being a young boy to a cricketing icon.

Earlier, speaking about the movie exclusively to CNN-News18, Tendulkar had said that the movie will focus not just the highs of his career, "We have got everything in it, I have revealed what was going on in my mind at the lowest point of my career."

He added that the journey to completing his dream is revealed in the movie, "I had to wait 22 years to achieve my dream of winning the World Cup. There were five World Cups in between. Not just me, but the whole team was working together towards achieving that dream."

The movie is all set for a worldwide release on May 26th 2017.

First Published: May 18, 2017, 8:19 PM IST