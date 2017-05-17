Sachin - A Billion Dreams: Tendulkar Says Movie is About Highs And Lows

(CNN-News18)

The master blaster Sachin Tendulkar will soon be seen on the big screen when his biopic, Sachin — A Billion Dreams, releases on 26th May. Here's a small excerpt of the conversation between our Entertainment Editor Rajeev Masand and Sachin about keeping the biopic real and Tendulkar's relationship with his first and only passion — cricket.

Tendulkar said that the documentary will focus not just on highs of his careers, "We have got everything in it, I have revealed what was going on in my mind at the lowest point of my career."

The movie will talk about the match fixing saga, How much light it will shed on the dark episode is still not known. The trailer shows enraged fans pelting stones and burning effigies of Indian cricketers, while Tendulkar's voice is heard in the background saying: "It was cricket’s worst period. As a sportsman, you should learn to get back on your feet and start competing again."

He added that the journey to completing his dream is revealed in the movie, "I had to wait 22 years to achieve my dream of winning the World Cup. There were five World Cups in between. Not just me, but the whole team was working together towards achieving that dream.

Tendulkar said he had no regrets about the impact the game had on his personal life, the movie trailer shows his wife Anjali Tendulkar talking about how Tendulkar would be deeply affected by his performances. "I cared about cricket and it was my passion. I had a huge responsbility on me from a billion plus people. There were times I couldn't perform well, I used to get restless and it would hurt me. I wanted to do something the next time i got on the field. I am glad that it hurt"

Sachin — A Billion dreams will be hitting the screens on 26th May.

During the launch of the trailer in a packed Juhu auditorium, Tendulkar had said: "This film has helped me relive the important moments of my life through its making! I remain a private person but realised that there is much I have not revealed or spoken about, to those who have been instrumental to my life and career, especially my fans.

"I hope the film will be yet another avenue for fans who have showered their love and blessings on me, to cherish the journey that we undertook together for over 24 years."

First Published: May 17, 2017, 8:42 PM IST