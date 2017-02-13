    Quick Links

    Sachin: A Billion Dreams - Tendulkar Sets Theatre Date, May 26

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Feb 13, 2017 16:25 IST| UPDATED: Feb 14, 2017 08:30 IST
    Image credit: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter.

    Mark the calendar as May 26 is going to be the date every cricket fan is waiting for. Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Monday ended their wait by announcing the release date of his much-awaited biographical film "Sachin: A Billion Dreams". The film is set to release on May 26, 2017.

    Tendulkar took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to announce the date of his film.

    "The answer to the question that everyone's asking me is here. Mark your calendars and save the date. @SachinTheFilm releases 26.05.17," Tendulkar wrote on his Twitter page.

    Tendulkar's Sachin: A Billion Dreams will the third movie based on an Indian cricketer after 'Azhar' and 'MS Dhoni - the untold story'.

    The movie is directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures. The music has been played by AR Rahman.

    The poster/teaser of the film was released in April last year on Twitter by Tendulkar himself.