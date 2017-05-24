Sachin - A Billion Dreams: Virat Kohli & Co to Watch Movie Together

File photo of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli (Getty Images)

Mumbai: The Indian cricket team will be coming together to watch the special screening of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's biopic "Sachin: A Billion Dreams".

To be held on Wednesday, the special screening will be taking place at a theatre in Versova here, confirmed producer Ravi Bhagchandka in a statement.

Earlier this month, Tendulkar also had a special screening for the Indian armed forces.

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams", traces his journey as he ruled the pitch for 24 years carrying the hopes and aspirations of a billion people and smashed records to attain his iconic position in cricket.

The movie will give the audience a window into his real and personal life as they will also get to witness the various roles that Sachin plays in his day to day life.

Helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, "Sachin: A Billion Dreams" is all set to release on Friday. The film has already been declared tax-free in Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

