Sachin, Arjun Play Host to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

The 'Maharaja', Jinder Mahal was in India, promoting the same, and he Sachin Tendulkar played host to the wrestler. The latter tweeted the photos of his meeting with the champion cricketer and his son Arjun. He tweeted,"Thrilled to invite @sachin_rt the master blaster to watch me at #WWELive in India."
Thrilled to invite @sachin_rt the master blaster to watch me at #WWELive in India. https://t.co/rhvZKvpUjn pic.twitter.com/nRhG1ONPWO— The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) October 14, 2017
The event will take place in New Delhi, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, and will also have the presence of stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose.
First Published: October 14, 2017, 4:27 PM IST