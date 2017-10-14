Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Sachin, Arjun Play Host to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Cricketnext | Updated: October 14, 2017, 4:27 PM IST
Sachin, Arjun Play Host to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. (Twiiter/ Jinder Mahal)

New Delhi: WWE is a rage in India, and with an expatriate, Jinder Mahal, being the current holder of the biggest title in the business—the WWE Championship, there are bound to be more followers. For the very same reason, the WWE plans to come to India with a WWE LIVE event, that will feature some of the biggest stars in the industry.

The 'Maharaja', Jinder Mahal was in India, promoting the same, and he Sachin Tendulkar played host to the wrestler. The latter tweeted the photos of his meeting with the champion cricketer and his son Arjun. He tweeted,"Thrilled to invite @sachin_rt the master blaster to watch me at #WWELive in India."




The event will take place in New Delhi, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, and will also have the presence of stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose.
Jinder MahalOff The Fieldsachin tendulkarwweWWE LIVE
First Published: October 14, 2017, 4:27 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking