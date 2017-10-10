Sachin Tendulkar Appreciates Odisha's Star Volleyball Player

"I am Sirisha Karami, from Kalimela block in Malkangiri, a disadvantaged district of Odisha," the young star says in the video posted on YouTube by UNICEF India.
"My mother works as a cook in a school. I have a small family with no father. My mother has brought me up with a lot of difficulties. I am playing to support her and remove her difficulties," 16-year-old Sirisha adds.
"I have represented Odisha in 12 states and learnt a lot by playing with other players. I want to put in my best so that I achieve a name for my village, district and state.
"This year I have attended India camp. I want to practice and try my best so that I can play for the Indian team," she adds.
Tendulkar tweeted saying, Sirisha's dream to help her mother, village, state & the nation through sport is inspiring. We're proud of you! #playitHERway #DayoftheGirl
First Published: October 10, 2017, 3:47 PM IST