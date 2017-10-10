Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sachin Tendulkar Appreciates Odisha's Star Volleyball Player

Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: October 10, 2017, 3:48 PM IST
Star batsman and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar appreciated young volleyball player Sirisha Karami who represents her state Odisha in volleyball.

"I am Sirisha Karami, from Kalimela block in Malkangiri, a disadvantaged district of Odisha," the young star says in the video posted on YouTube by UNICEF India.

"My mother works as a cook in a school. I have a small family with no father. My mother has brought me up with a lot of difficulties. I am playing to support her and remove her difficulties," 16-year-old Sirisha adds.

"I have represented Odisha in 12 states and learnt a lot by playing with other players. I want to put in my best so that I achieve a name for my village, district and state.

"This year I have attended India camp. I want to practice and try my best so that I can play for the Indian team," she adds.

Tendulkar tweeted saying, Sirisha's dream to help her mother, village, state & the nation through sport is inspiring. We're proud of you! #playitHERway #DayoftheGirl




Tendulkar had earlier praised Sonia, a star kabaddi player.


First Published: October 10, 2017, 3:47 PM IST

