Sachin Tendulkar Extends UK Vacation After Watching India Triumph

A file photo

Basking in the success of his biopic, Sachin - A Billion Dreams, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar seems to be having a great time in London following India's Champions Trophy campaign.

Written and directed by James Erskine, 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' offers some never-seen-before footage and rare pictures from Sachin's personal life. It shares the memories from Sachin's playful childhood and how he emerged as the finest cricketer of the world through his perseverance and preparation.

He was present in the opening match of India's campaign against Pakistan, and now he attended the concert of famous musician Phil Collins at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Over the years, Tendulkar has been part of some of the most memorable clashes between India and Pakistan. And the three games that come to mind immediately are firstly Tendulkar’s 75-ball 98 against Pakistan in Centurion during the 2003 World Cup.

After attending the game, Tendulkar seems to have extended his holiday, in UK and he seems to have made the most of his time by attending the concert of one of his favourite singers - Phil Collins.

Tendulkar posted on Facebook, saying: Phil Collins' back to performing live after nearly a decade! Was a pleasant surprise to see his son, Nic, perform with him as well at London’s Royal Albert Hall.... an evening well spent!

The master blaster also heaped praised on Phil Collins' son Nicholas Collins, saying "It is really special. He is only 16 and is super talented."

Phil Collins is the singer behind hits like 'In the air tonight', and was performing in London after 13 years.

First Published: June 7, 2017, 2:40 PM IST